Marvel Rivals made Jeff the Land Shark so stinkin' adorable that the MCU is bringing him on as an official hero: "We're all Jeff fans around here. Man is he fun to play"

Jeff the Land Shark is the adorable (and notoriously frustrating) breakout character of the smash hit hero shooter Marvel Rivals - which means we all know it's just a matter of time before he comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And Jeff's impending inclusion in the MCU has now been confirmed by Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's head of TV, streaming, and animation.

Speaking to the Phase Hero podcast, Winderbaum says Jeff coming to the MCU is, like Thanos, inevitable, but he's remaining tight-lipped about where or when it could happen.

"You know it's coming! You know it's coming!" Winderbaum quips. "I can't say when, I can't say where. But we're all Jeff fans around here. Man is he fun to play!"

Yes - that's right - even Marvel executives are getting in on the fun with Marvel Rivals, which has already reached over 20 million active players since its December 5 wide release.

As for how Jeff could fit into the MCU, well, there's certainly a question around how he might appear. But his comic book origins could offer some clues, because he's got strong ties to a character who is already part of the MCU, and who is seemingly headed for a big team-up: Kate Bishop, the second Hawkeye.

In comics, Jeff is a genetically engineered creation of MODOK, who was adopted by Gwen Poole and the West Coast Avengers after they defeated the villain. Though Jeff lived with Gwen Poole for some time, more recent comic appearances have shown him now living with Kate, as she was the leader of the West Coast Avengers.

In the MCU, Kate is seemingly headed for a Young Avengers team up after being recruited by Ms. Marvel in The Marvels, so it's entirely possible Jeff could be part of that, if they wind up finding and adopting him. Heck, with Goose the Flerken already in the mix, it could be a full-on Pet Avengers team up too.

