Marvel fans spot an early detail that basically reveals Agatha All Along's twist in episode 4

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episodes 1-9.

The Agatha All Along double-billed finale contained some big reveals for Agatha Harkness and her dwindling coven of witches. In the final moments of episode 8, it was revealed that Billy Maximoff takes after his mother in a lot of ways, and was actually the architect of the whole Witches' Road.

Not only this, but the season finale clarified its origins as a con made by Agatha and her son, Nicholas Scratch. He sings a variation of the song using the lyrics the "windy road," before this develops into a folk song referencing the Witches' Road. Witches then seek out Agatha after Scratch's death to help them find it, starting a scam that Agatha uses for centuries, tricking them into believing it's real before stealing their powers.

While it's a neat twist on one of the key parts of the show's story, it turns out the evidence for it was hiding in plain sight well, uh, all along… If you cast your mind back to Agatha All Along episode 4, Agatha makes a telling remake when arguing with Jennifer Kale about the lyrics of the ballad.

"It's like the ballad says, 'Burn and brew with coven two and glory shall be thine,'" Agatha says when trying to argue it's every witch for themselves on this journey. "The ballad clearly says, 'With coven true, glory shall be thine,'" Kale replies. Well, looking back it seems Agatha was right, as Marvel fans discovered.

Posting on Reddit, one user pointed out: "Omg. When they had the fight about the lyrics, Agatha said it was 'coven two' when Jennifer insisted it was 'coven true.' It's always been coven two because it was Agatha and Nicky. There was never a coven true because Agatha killed them all. Can't have a true coven if you keep killing them."

As another points out too, it makes perfect sense with where Agatha All Along ends up as well, writing: "And now Agatha and Billy." The 'coven two' end the show about to step out on a path to find Billy's missing twin, Tommy Maximoff. Down, down, down we go…

For more on Agatha All Along, check out our guides to the Agatha All Along ending explained, if there's an Agatha All Along post-credits scene, and if Agatha All Along season 2 is on the horizon.