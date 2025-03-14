Marvel fans are convinced Daredevil has a new, black suit in season 2 thanks to new set photos

New Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos have convinced Marvel fans that Matt Murdock will have a new suit.

In a fresh set photo, Charlie Cox is seen suited up as Daredevil, but with a coat covering the bulk of his costume. Still, you can see the collar and some of his legs peeking out, and both appear to be clad in black. Check out the photo, plus a comparison with season 1, below.

S1 vs S2New Black suit? 👀 #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/7ktiHjBBmdMarch 13, 2025

While it's possible that Cox is just wearing layers to completely cover up the suit, there's also a chance it's a brand new, all-black ensemble. In the Netflix show, Matt originally wore a dark outfit before he moved onto the red fit we know and love – and, in Marvel comics, he wore a black suit during the Shadowland storyline, which saw him kill Bullseye after becoming possessed.

We'll just have to wait and see if Matt has a new costume in season 2, which doesn't yet have a release date. Season 1 has only just begun on Disney Plus.

Season 2 will also see the return of Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, despite that tragic episode 1 opening scene.

