Daredevil: Born Again directors believe the brutal death scene was "done right," but there’s "definitely some worry" about fan reaction

Warning: MASSIVE spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 1 & 2 ahead!

Daredevil: Born Again directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson say they're a little worried about how Marvel fans will react to the gruesome murder of one of the original Netflix show's central characters, Foggy - but they feel confident that they did it right.

"I'll be honest, there's still definitely some worry about it, but we realized it's more upsetting than it is anger-inducing. It is upsetting. It upsets us too," Moorhead tells GamesRadar+. "The decision to do it was made before we came on, but we figured, if we're gonna do it, then let's do it right. Let's make it the whole season. This was also, Dario [Scardapane], our showrunner's idea: let's just make sure that the whole season is about him dealing with the grief and the consequences of what he did because Foggy died."

In the first 15 minutes of the show, Foggy is shot in the back by Bullseye - and Matt, suited up and fighting like hell, is unable to save him - or kill Bullseye for that matter. Instead, we fast forward one year later to Matt testifying against Bullsye in court, and he and Karen no longer on speaking terms. Oh, and did we mention one of Matt's biggest enemies, Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, is running for Mayor of New York? (Though, if you watched Echo, you already knew that).

Fans of the original Netflix show were pretty adamant about Foggy and Karen's return, so it's safe to say some people are going to be a little mad. Still, it drives the entire season - and showrunner Dario Scardapane did say it won't be the last we see of Foggy.

What's even crazier is that it was initially planned, in the scrapped revival, for Foggy's death to occur off-screen. A harrowing, one-shot fight scene is so much better and cooler - and it allows us to feel the weight of Matt's grief.

Continues Moorhead: "It’s the punctuation mark that ends the one-shot. As we've been thinking about it, we're at peace. We're at peace with it as fans of the show, as fans of Foggy and Elden, because it was really hard for us too. And if it's gonna be done, it does feel like it was done right."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are out now. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond, or check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.