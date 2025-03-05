Daredevil: Born Again directors believe the brutal death scene was "done right," but there’s "definitely some worry" about fan reaction

News
By
published

Exclusive: Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson are a bit worried about fan reaction to that shocking scene

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Disney)

Warning: MASSIVE spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again episodes 1 & 2 ahead!

Daredevil: Born Again directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson say they're a little worried about how Marvel fans will react to the gruesome murder of one of the original Netflix show's central characters, Foggy - but they feel confident that they did it right.

"I'll be honest, there's still definitely some worry about it, but we realized it's more upsetting than it is anger-inducing. It is upsetting. It upsets us too," Moorhead tells GamesRadar+. "The decision to do it was made before we came on, but we figured, if we're gonna do it, then let's do it right. Let's make it the whole season. This was also, Dario [Scardapane], our showrunner's idea: let's just make sure that the whole season is about him dealing with the grief and the consequences of what he did because Foggy died."

In the first 15 minutes of the show, Foggy is shot in the back by Bullseye - and Matt, suited up and fighting like hell, is unable to save him - or kill Bullseye for that matter. Instead, we fast forward one year later to Matt testifying against Bullsye in court, and he and Karen no longer on speaking terms. Oh, and did we mention one of Matt's biggest enemies, Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, is running for Mayor of New York? (Though, if you watched Echo, you already knew that).

Fans of the original Netflix show were pretty adamant about Foggy and Karen's return, so it's safe to say some people are going to be a little mad. Still, it drives the entire season - and showrunner Dario Scardapane did say it won't be the last we see of Foggy.

What's even crazier is that it was initially planned, in the scrapped revival, for Foggy's death to occur off-screen. A harrowing, one-shot fight scene is so much better and cooler - and it allows us to feel the weight of Matt's grief.

Continues Moorhead: "It’s the punctuation mark that ends the one-shot. As we've been thinking about it, we're at peace. We're at peace with it as fans of the show, as fans of Foggy and Elden, because it was really hard for us too. And if it's gonna be done, it does feel like it was done right."

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are out now. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond, or check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.

See more TV Shows News
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again directors say it "felt bad to direct" shocking death scene of a fan-favorite character: "We wanted it to feel wrong"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again showrunners say shocking death scene of a fan-favorite character was in the scrapped version of the show, but it occurred off-screen
Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in Daredevil Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again team says that it was crucial to bring Karen and Foggy back so that audiences can "feel the tragedy" of this season even more
Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil Born Again
Daredevil fans are theorizing about why Matt Murdock hung up the mask, and some of the suggestions are seriously dark
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel producer says Daredevil: Born Again explores a side of Matt Murdock we’ve never seen: "He's willing to sacrifice his own immortal soul"
Charlie Cox&#039;s Matt Murdock in his Daredevil costume in Daredevil Born Again
Charlie Cox says there's a traumatic scene that begins Daredevil: Born Again – and he's still not convinced it was "the right thing to do"
Latest in Marvel TV Shows
Daredevil: Born Again
When does Daredevil: Born Again take place on the Marvel timeline?
Daredevil: Born Again
Who is BB Urich in Daredevil: Born Again?
Michael Gandolfini in the Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Who does Michael Gandolfini play in Daredevil: Born Again? Daniel Blake explained
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review: "There have been far worse Marvel projects, but few as disappointing as this"
Daredevil: Born Again
Who is Wednesday star Hunter Doohan playing in Daredevil: Born Again?
Finn Jones in Iron Fist
Ahead of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere, Marvel fans are discussing how Iron Fist could be introduced to the MCU
Latest in News
Dragon Age Inquisition
Dragon Age actor says the last time he played Inquisition, he upheld the RPG tradition led by Baldur's Gate 3 actors and romanced his own character: "Which is the best — the best"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Capcom promises "this is just the start for the next generation of Monster Hunter" as Wilds shatters sales milestones: "The Guild authorizes this celebration!"
Lester sitting at a computer in some artwork for GTA Online
Some GTA 5 players can't bring their characters to the new PC upgrade, and the open-world game's mixed Steam reviews are hammering FPS caps and a lack of text chat
Kamala Khan holds Jean Grey&#039;s body in an homage to the cover of Uncanny X-Men #136
45 years after the original Dark Phoenix Saga, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel back in time to save X-Men history
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows is the first game in the series with "a fully customizable sandbox" as your base, which is where Yasuke and Naoe hang out and pet baby animals
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot of spider boss Nerscylla
Monster Hunter Wilds takes an infamously rare and annoying material from the old games and absolutely buries you in it – and also buries you in tiny spiders
More about marvel tv shows
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again showrunners say shocking death scene of a fan-favorite character was in the scrapped version of the show, but it occurred off-screen
Daredevil: Born Again

Who is BB Urich in Daredevil: Born Again?
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again showrunners say shocking death scene of a fan-favorite character was in the scrapped version of the show, but it occurred off-screen
See more latest
Most Popular
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again showrunners say shocking death scene of a fan-favorite character was in the scrapped version of the show, but it occurred off-screen
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again directors say it "felt bad to direct" shocking death scene of a fan-favorite character: "We wanted it to feel wrong"
Michael Gandolfini in the Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Who does Michael Gandolfini play in Daredevil: Born Again? Daniel Blake explained
Daredevil: Born Again
Who is Wednesday star Hunter Doohan playing in Daredevil: Born Again?
Daredevil: Born Again
When does Daredevil: Born Again take place on the Marvel timeline?
Dragon Age Inquisition
Dragon Age actor says the last time he played Inquisition, he upheld the RPG tradition led by Baldur's Gate 3 actors and romanced his own character: "Which is the best — the best"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Capcom promises "this is just the start for the next generation of Monster Hunter" as Wilds shatters sales milestones: "The Guild authorizes this celebration!"
Lester sitting at a computer in some artwork for GTA Online
Some GTA 5 players can't bring their characters to the new PC upgrade, and the open-world game's mixed Steam reviews are hammering FPS caps and a lack of text chat
Kamala Khan holds Jean Grey&#039;s body in an homage to the cover of Uncanny X-Men #136
45 years after the original Dark Phoenix Saga, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel back in time to save X-Men history
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows is the first game in the series with "a fully customizable sandbox" as your base, which is where Yasuke and Naoe hang out and pet baby animals