Daredevil: Born Again showrunner had a "very early" vision for the show, but was forced to pivot after it got in the way of "Marvel's master plan"

From Ms. Marvel becoming a key character in Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels to Agatha All Along seemingly setting up a Young Avengers movie, it's near impossible these days to create a standalone MCU title – even on the small screen. Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane learnt that the hard way when he was coming up with the overarching story for the new Disney Plus show...

"Marvel has a master plan, and what you're doing causes ripple effects," he explains in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features Daredevil: Born Again on the cover and hits newsstands on January 29. "I would pitch stuff very early and I would hear that they had other plans.

"I have plenty of leeway up until I hit the larger-scale plan for the MCU. So I try to ignore some stuff [from the wider universe]. We establish a very specific Daredevil, both in terms of his dilemma, down to the suit and where we're picking him up in his life. You can say that Daredevil is canon in the MCU, those other events [in Spider-Man and She-Hulk] happened, but some of them we are not leaning into. His one-night stand with She-Hulk may be one of those things."

While it won't spend time delving into his brief romance with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters (he's reportedly seeing someone new, Heather Glenn, played by Margarita Levieva), Daredevil: Born Again is set to see a retired Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) forced back into the mask when Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) starts terrorizing Hell's Kitchen again. Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Jon Bernthal are also back as Karen Page, Foggy Nelson, and Frank Castle, respectively.

"They've moved Matt through other corners of the MCU, and now he's back in his own story," adds Scardapane. "I don't want to give anything away, but you're going to see a character [in our show] you never thought you would, but they get folded into the story in a manner that is organic and exists in our world. New York, in the current state of the MCU, has a lot of stuff going on."

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney Plus on March 4 in the US and March 5 in the UK.

