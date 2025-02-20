Daredevil: Born Again producer explains how that Ms. Marvel cameo works – and compares it to Matt Murdock's She-Hulk appearance

Daredevil: Born Again is set to feature plenty of familiar faces, from Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin to Jon Bernthal's Punisher, but a more surprising addition to the cast is Yusuf Khan, played by Mohan Kapur, the father of Kamala Khan (AKA Ms. Marvel).

Executive producer and Marvel TV boss Brad Winderbaum told EW that the crossover spoke to the "mixture of tones" from the comics that he loves and compared Yusuf's roles in the show to Daredevil's appearance in 2022's She-Hulk. "[Yusuf]'s an affable guy, but this is a serious episode with real stakes, and all of a sudden, he's in a different world than he was in Ms. Marvel," Winderbaum said.

After a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and appearances in Echo and She-Hulk, Born Again sees Charlie Cox's lawyer and vigilante take center stage for the MCU for the first time. As Matt Murdock, he's still fighting for justice at his law firm, while D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk is running for New York City mayor. When their past identities as Daredevil and Kingpin begin to emerge, however, the pair find themselves on a collision course.

Alongside Bernthal, they're joined by fellow Netflix's Daredevil alum Elden Henson as Foggy and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen, Matt's friends and law firm colleagues. Dario Scardapane, who was previously a writer on Netflix's The Punisher, is on board as showrunner, while Loki's Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are lead directors.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney Plus on March 4.