Daredevil: Born Again midseason trailer teases Matt Murdock’s violent fight with Muse, including a gory scene straight from the comics

The midseason trailer for Daredevil: Born Again has arrived - and things are about to get dark.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see Daredevil finally face-off against Muse, in Muse's creepy little lair of course. The scene quickly cuts to human beings being suspended from the ceiling with chains. This seems to be a direct callback to a scene from the comics where Muse's new art project involves suspending a dozen people from the ceiling, slitting their necks, and letting them bleed out. We still don't know what actor is playing Muse, and we don't know if this fight will take place in the final episode - especially since it very much seems like Daredevil is strangling him to death - but it's likely we'll get that final dramatic unmasked shot.

Some fans also pointed out that a brief shot in which Bullseye bares his bloody, busted teeth for the camera is also a callback to the comics. Needless to say, we're stoked for what's to come.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Alive | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Weirdly enough, four episodes of Daredevil: Born Again have aired - and episodes 5 and 6 are airing tonight as a sort of midseason double feature. We're not complaining, of course.

If season 1 feels short, however, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is currently filming in New York City (and we've already seen some strange behind-the-scenes photos).

Daredevil: Born Again is now streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out the Daredevil: Born Again release schedule. Then dive into our guides on how to watch the Marvel movies in order and the Marvel timeline.