Daredevil: Born Again killing off a fan-favorite character is controversial, but it might prove to be the right choice for the new Marvel show

Features
By
published

Can Daredevil: Born Again ever come back from that tragic loss? The new Marvel show has much to prove

Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Warning: the following features spoilers for the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again...

Netflix's Daredevil was always about more than just Matt Murdock. Sure, the series explores how putting on the mask affects Matt, but importantly, it also showcases the impact that has on those around him, especially those closest to Matt – and no one was closer than Foggy Nelson.

Matt's best friend and fellow avocado at law, Foggy helped the series dive deep into the psychological impact that being Daredevil had on Matt. Not only that, but Foggy was the show's comedic heart, bringing moments of levity. He also raised the stakes as Matt's other identity increasingly took over his life and his enemies sought revenge. So, Daredevil: Born Again, I have a question for you. What in Hell’s Kitchen did you just do?

A necessary horror?

Karen, Matt, and Foggy.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The premiere of Born Again, a continuation of the Netflix series (which are now unequivocally canon to the MCU), opens with Matt, Foggy, and Karen having a few drinks at a bar, celebrating their friend Cherry retiring from the New York City Police. However, Foggy has a secret: he’s been hiding a client at his flat for their protection.

After the client is seemingly attacked, the Daredevil suit quickly comes out and Matt swings into action, only to realize that he's been misled; Benjamin Leonard Poindexter, a.k.a. Bullseye, (a name that might work in the comics but is laugh-out-loud on TV) has used the client as bait to take Matt away from Karen and Foggy. Dex then attacks the pair and kills Foggy.

The sequence has been controversial. Some have seen killing Foggy as a necessary horror to twist Matt back into action. Others are outraged that Foggy, beloved by fans, has been unceremoniously killed after years and years of waiting for his return. Whichever side you fall on, there's no denying that Foggy will be missed. But more than that, I will miss the humanity that Foggy brought out of Matt.

A moral compass

Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Marvel)

Much of what made Netflix's Daredevil great was the relationship between these two characters. The first season – arguably the best batch of episodes to come out of the various Defenders shows – put the duo at its center. The season sees Daredevil trying to take down Wilson Fisk while Matt Murdock struggles to keep his secret identity hidden from Foggy.

A juncture comes when Foggy finds out. Understandably, he feels like their relationship has been built on deception. He’s angry, hurt, and disappointed that he’s been lied to all this time. By the finale, they come together once more, but the relationship has changed, and so too have Matt and Foggy as people. Come the second season, Foggy becomes further disillusioned by Matt’s actions, and by the third, the pair may have completely fallen out. They are, though, on similar paths; both must learn to understand each other and to forgive each other – to rebuild trust and to heal.

In all three seasons, Foggy is essential to Matt Murdock’s journey as a character. His human side – the one that’s not an ass-kicking vigilante hero – has always been grounded by Foggy. You could argue that Foggy stopped Matt from going full-tilt murderous vigilante, acting as a moral compass. Even in his brief appearance in Born Again, Foggy does the same: "maybe I didn’t want to give you an excuse [to put on the suit]," Foggy tells Matt when asked about why he hid his client.

A hole to fill

Daredevil: Born Again

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Now Foggy’s gone, what is next for Born Again? How can the show come back from losing a character who was essential to its lead’s growth? And will the series feel empty without those moments of levity and friendship between Matt and Foggy?

Karen Page can fill that hole to some degree. She is, as showrunner Dario Scardapane told me in an interview for SFX magazine, the heart of The Defenders shows, having also played a key role in The Punisher series. Yet, her relationship with Matt is different; not only was it once romantic, but she, dare I say, has more of her own shit going on than Foggy. She’s much more independent of Matt and can therefore – as we’ve seen – disappear for episodes at a time without us questioning what she’s up to.

Three new supporting characters could potentially bring out different aspects of Matt. There’s Heather Glenn, the therapist who Matt is dating; Kirsten McDuffie, Matt’s new law partner; and Cherry, the aforementioned retired police officer, now working with Matt (played by Clark Johnson in a role that feels very in line with his work in The Wire).

None of these newcomers have the history that Matt and Foggy have, and it’s hard to imagine any character ever will be able to replicate that friendship.

None of these newcomers have the history that Matt and Foggy have, and it’s hard to imagine any character will ever be able to replicate that friendship. It was with Foggy that Matt could be quite so vulnerable. They were brothers, always wanting the best for each other, even when they had fallen out. It’s a dynamic that can’t easily be replicated.

However, I would also argue that Born Again is meant to be different from the Netflix series – and Foggy’s death forces the series to change on a fundamental level. Rather than seeing Matt and Foggy work cases together, we instead have Wilson Fisk running for mayor and soaking up screen time. Over the first two episodes, it’s become clear how central Fisk is to the story, and while Kingpin was always a major part of Daredevil, he feels more like a co-lead with Daredevil now. It makes sense that, with Wilson Fisk taking on such a huge role, Matt needs an almost unthinkable catalyst to make him put away the suit (for now).

In the end, killing off Foggy may have been the best course of action for the story Scardapane wants to tell. That doesn’t mean Foggy’s death stings any less. He humbled Matt and humored us. R.I.P. Foggy (until you somehow appear next season…).

The Marvel Phase 5 continues weekly on streaming service Disney Plus. Make sure that you never miss a moment with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule.

And don't forget to check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler free verdict on the entire season.

See more TV Shows Features
Jack Shepherd
Jack Shepherd
Freelance Journalist

Jack Shepherd is the former Senior Entertainment Editor of GamesRadar. Jack used to work at The Independent as a general culture writer before specializing in TV and film for the likes of GR+, Total Film, SFX, and others. You can now find Jack working as a freelance journalist and editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again showrunners say shocking death scene of a fan-favorite character was in the scrapped version of the show, but it occurred off-screen
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are in shock after "sickening" death scene of a fan-favorite character
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Charlie Cox breaks silence on Born Again killing off the "heartbeat of the MCU": "You have to have a reason for remaking the show"
Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) in Daredevil Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again team says that it was crucial to bring Karen and Foggy back so that audiences can "feel the tragedy" of this season even more
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again directors believe the brutal death scene was "done right," but there’s "definitely some worry" about fan reaction
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil star Charlie Cox was behind one of the most emotional parts of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere: "That was a brilliant idea"
Latest in Marvel TV Shows
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again killing off a fan-favorite character is controversial, but it might prove to be the right choice for the new Marvel show
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again immediately earns its title with a foundation-shaking opening that sets it apart from its Netflix predecessor
Daredevil: Born Again
After a comics Easter egg was spotted, Daredevil: Born Again fans now think that [SPOILER] is secretly alive
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 has a heartbreaking and deep-cut Easter egg from the comics
Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel fans have spotted a neat link between Daredevil: Born Again, the 2003 movie, and The Sopranos
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil's Charlie Cox breaks silence on Born Again killing off the "heartbeat of the MCU": "You have to have a reason for remaking the show"
Latest in Features
Kai and Giatta battle Xaurip in Avowed
I get why Obsidian doesn't like The Elder Scrolls comparisons, but Avowed is the first RPG to have its hooks in me this deep since Skyrim took over my life 14 years ago
Photo taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of the Tears of the Kingdom OLED Nintendo Switch handheld, with the Super Mario Nendoroid figure standing in front of it.
My PC is screaming for an update, but the Switch 2 will be taking all my money this year
GoDice in their RPG case beside Pixels dice
I put two electronic d20s head-to-head and the bad news for your wallet is the discount D&D dice failed its saving throw
Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
This board game TRPG hybrid delivers something D&D hasn't quite managed to capture for me
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again killing off a fan-favorite character is controversial, but it might prove to be the right choice for the new Marvel show
Disney Lorcana cards in a circle around a deck facing down on a wooden surface
Disney Lorcana: Archazia's Island has one major advantage over MTG, and the new decks prove it
More about marvel tv shows
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again immediately earns its title with a foundation-shaking opening that sets it apart from its Netflix predecessor
Daredevil: Born Again

After a comics Easter egg was spotted, Daredevil: Born Again fans now think that [SPOILER] is secretly alive
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last Of Us season 2

The Last of Us showrunner says newcomer Kaitlyn Dever was "within The Last of Us DNA" before the show existed

See more latest
Most Popular
Photo taken by writer Rosalie Newcombe of the Tears of the Kingdom OLED Nintendo Switch handheld, with the Super Mario Nendoroid figure standing in front of it.
My PC is screaming for an update, but the Switch 2 will be taking all my money this year
Avowed screenshot of dwarven companion Marius who wears a bow at his back
I'm obsessed with Avowed's made-up curse words, which have a surprisingly practical purpose in the world of Eora
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again immediately earns its title with a foundation-shaking opening that sets it apart from its Netflix predecessor
Kai and Giatta battle Xaurip in Avowed
I get why Obsidian doesn't like The Elder Scrolls comparisons, but Avowed is the first RPG to have its hooks in me this deep since Skyrim took over my life 14 years ago
GoDice in their RPG case beside Pixels dice
I put two electronic d20s head-to-head and the bad news for your wallet is the discount D&D dice failed its saving throw
Disney Lorcana cards in a circle around a deck facing down on a wooden surface
Disney Lorcana: Archazia's Island has one major advantage over MTG, and the new decks prove it
John Lithgow as Dave Crealy in The Rule of Jenny Pen
John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush's twisted chiller is a much-needed shake-up to the horror genre, disrupting harmful elderly stereotypes embraced by the likes of X and The Shining
Arydia: The Paths We Dare Tread in play
This board game TRPG hybrid delivers something D&D hasn't quite managed to capture for me
Exploring and fighting in Blades of Fire
Blades of Fire plays like a lost Xbox 360-era mashup between God of War and Soulslikes, and it's coming from the studio behind Metroid Dread
Claire Danes as Juliet and Miriam Margolyes as Nurse in the movie Romeo + Juliet.
The 33 greatest movies based on Shakespeare