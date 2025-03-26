Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving the MCU cameos in this week's episodes – especially the Hawkeye reunion

By published

Swordsman made his MCU return in this week's Daredevil: Born Again

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne
(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Daredevil: Born Again has already seen the return of several familiar faces, from Bullseye to Punisher. But this week's double bill brought back another Marvel character: Swordsman.

Jack Duquesne, AKA Swordsman, first appeared in the MCU in 2021's Hawkeye, played by Tony Dalton (who reprised the role for Born Again). He's Kate Bishop's mother's new fiancé, a wealthy socialite, and a very skilled fencer. It's only in episode 6 of Daredevil: Born Again, however, that we see him in vigilante mode for the first time – and, just like in Hawkeye, he's still working against Wilson Fisk.

His cameo went down well with Marvel fans, too. "I can’t believe they actually have Swordsman here I really love this man. Such an underrated superhero," tweeted one viewer.

"Last night's #Daredevil was great. Return of the Swordsman, Kamala’s pops. Matt putting the suit on," said another, referring to another cameo from Mohan Kapur's Yusuf Khan, Ms. Marvel's father.

"Swordsman and Kingpin together omg it's like a Hawkeye reunion!!" someone else pointed out. "2 cameos back to back, bruh we are eating GOOD with this series !" replied another fan.

Episode 6 saw another big moment for the show, referenced in one of the above tweets: Matt Murdock is back on the streets as Daredevil. After seemingly giving up his vigilante ways for good after Foggy's death, this week saw him suit up again. Watch out, Hell's Kitchen – The Man Without Fear is back.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are releasing weekly on Disney Plus. Make sure you never miss an episode with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule and for more, check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review.

