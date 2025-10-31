Avengers: Doomsday writer says he's only ever had one idea rejected by Marvel: a deep-cut X-Men Easter egg in Loki

Marvel's Michael Waldron says he "can't think of many times" where his ideas for the MCU were rejected, except for when he tried to put a bizarre X-Men Easter egg in Disney Plus series Loki.

The writer-producer, who penned Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, took to Reddit on October 30 to promote his new TV show Chad Powers. In the Ask Me Anything, he was quizzed by a fan on how he approaches writing for an existing universe. "How do you stay creative within those boundaries?" they wondered.

"Don't be afraid to not get the job, and if you get the job, don't be afraid to fail. Gotta take big weird swings and try to make stuff only you could make," Waldron replied. "There is a lot of creative freedom within the MCU. I think LOKI is the weirdest thing in the world. I can't think of many times I was told no. Maybe when I originally wrote a deleted version of the Mojoverse into the Void."

For the benefit of the uninitiated, the Mojoverse is a pocket dimension ruled over by Mojo, a member of a race of spineless beings driven mad by waves of energy, known as "Television Signals", that have scattered across their timeline. Said waves presented themselves as images of bizarre demon-like creatures and stemmed from another space/time continuum, though it took Mojo's kind centuries to discover that fact. The realm is also home to a mutant called Longshot, whose "good luck" superpower protects him from harm.

Mojoworld, which resided in the Mojoverse was based on the television industry, and Mojo became the dimension's leader by controlling it.

