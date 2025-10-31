Avengers: Doomsday writer says he's only ever had one idea rejected by Marvel: a deep-cut X-Men Easter egg in Loki

News
By published

Michael Waldron says there's "a lot of creative freedom in the MCU", and that he's only had one pitch rejected in the 5 years he's worked with Marvel

Marvel timeline: Tom Hiddleston looking straight ahead during season 1 of the Marvel series Loki.
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel's Michael Waldron says he "can't think of many times" where his ideas for the MCU were rejected, except for when he tried to put a bizarre X-Men Easter egg in Disney Plus series Loki.

The writer-producer, who penned Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, took to Reddit on October 30 to promote his new TV show Chad Powers. In the Ask Me Anything, he was quizzed by a fan on how he approaches writing for an existing universe. "How do you stay creative within those boundaries?" they wondered.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.