Agatha All Along just followed in WandaVision's footsteps and delivered a last-minute twist, and Marvel fans are losing it

News
By
published

"What a show"

Kathryn Hahn and Joe Locke in Agatha All Along
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Agatha All Along has officially come to an end – and boy, did it deliver one heck of a last-minute twist in its final episodes. Much like how WandaVision did, when it revealed that Kathryn Hahn's nosy neighbor was actually a sorceress pulling strings behind the scenes, 'Maiden Mother Crone' unveiled the dark truth about the Witches' Road.

Be warned! Things get very spoiler-heavy from this point onwards. If you've not yet watched the double-billed conclusion and don't want to know anything that happens, turn back now!

So, as episodes 8 and 9 makes clear: the Witches' Road was all just a lie. Or at least it was, until Billy (Joe Locke) did a Wanda and manifested it with his mind. With that, Agatha had never walked the Road before despite rumors to the contrary, though her past is intrinsically linked to the mythic pathway...

Back in the 1700s, her and her son Nicholas Scratch thought up a cute ditty about a "wind-y road", which eventually went on to become known as the folk song that conjures the Road. When Nick was a youngster, Agatha would utilize his innocence to trick unsuspecting witches into vulnerable situations and steal their power. In the centuries following Nick's death, Agatha found herself being intermittently approached by witches who were looking to walk the fabled Road, and she'd pretend to summon it with them with the song before taking their power and killing them, too.

She could hardly believe it, then, when the Road actually did appear in episode 2 and piqued her curiosity about Locke's mysterious 'Teen'.

"WHAT THE F**K THIS IS SUCH AN INSANE TWIST??? Agatha making up the Road the entire time to steal other witches' powers, only for Billy to actually manifest one is WILD. It makes so much more sense why she was shocked now," one excited fan tweeted.

"Love a reveal that makes you think you should have realized all along and recontextualizes everything you seen so far. And this show [did] it twice," said another, while a third wrote: "Agatha's long history of deceiving witches with her haunting ballad is brilliantly crafted, especially with the twist that Billy unknowingly forged the Witches' Road, leading to his coven's doom. This revelation showcases some truly skillful writing!"

Check out some more reactions below...

Agatha All Along is streaming now. For more on the wider MCU, have a gander at our guide to all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows or get up to speed with our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.

Amy West
Amy West

I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things TV and film across our Total Film and SFX sections. Elsewhere, my words have been published by the likes of Digital Spy, SciFiNow, PinkNews, FANDOM, Radio Times, and Total Film magazine.

See comments