Agatha All Along just followed in WandaVision's footsteps and delivered a last-minute twist, and Marvel fans are losing it

Agatha All Along has officially come to an end – and boy, did it deliver one heck of a last-minute twist in its final episodes. Much like how WandaVision did, when it revealed that Kathryn Hahn's nosy neighbor was actually a sorceress pulling strings behind the scenes, 'Maiden Mother Crone' unveiled the dark truth about the Witches' Road.

Be warned! Things get very spoiler-heavy from this point onwards. If you've not yet watched the double-billed conclusion and don't want to know anything that happens, turn back now!

So, as episodes 8 and 9 makes clear: the Witches' Road was all just a lie. Or at least it was, until Billy (Joe Locke) did a Wanda and manifested it with his mind. With that, Agatha had never walked the Road before despite rumors to the contrary, though her past is intrinsically linked to the mythic pathway...

Back in the 1700s, her and her son Nicholas Scratch thought up a cute ditty about a "wind-y road", which eventually went on to become known as the folk song that conjures the Road. When Nick was a youngster, Agatha would utilize his innocence to trick unsuspecting witches into vulnerable situations and steal their power. In the centuries following Nick's death, Agatha found herself being intermittently approached by witches who were looking to walk the fabled Road, and she'd pretend to summon it with them with the song before taking their power and killing them, too.

She could hardly believe it, then, when the Road actually did appear in episode 2 and piqued her curiosity about Locke's mysterious 'Teen'.

"WHAT THE F**K THIS IS SUCH AN INSANE TWIST??? Agatha making up the Road the entire time to steal other witches' powers, only for Billy to actually manifest one is WILD. It makes so much more sense why she was shocked now," one excited fan tweeted.

"Love a reveal that makes you think you should have realized all along and recontextualizes everything you seen so far. And this show [did] it twice," said another, while a third wrote: "Agatha's long history of deceiving witches with her haunting ballad is brilliantly crafted, especially with the twist that Billy unknowingly forged the Witches' Road, leading to his coven's doom. This revelation showcases some truly skillful writing!"

Check out some more reactions below...

agatha making the witches road a pyramid scheme to steal people’s powers is pretty iconic #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/hEnxtPG4qOOctober 31, 2024

THE ROAD IS NOT REAL??????? #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/nI7squa35zOctober 31, 2024

So Agatha been advertising a fake witches road for centuries to take other witches power. You might call her evil but I call her a business woman. I have to Stan! #AgathaAllAlong #AgathaAllAlongBash pic.twitter.com/awSoQcbXh1October 31, 2024

That was an insane finale. I was wondering if one part would happen but I didn’t expect THAT twist even though it was so obvious. I called that Agatha hadn’t been on the road before but… wow. Incredible writing, amazing performances. What a show. #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/Xanigyx5EAOctober 31, 2024

The last two episodes of #AgathaAllAlong are so unpredictable in the best possible way, nothing could've prepared me for the twists they pulled off here. I'm gonna be processing this for a WHILE, but I'm so glad they made this show. It blew away all my expectations pic.twitter.com/RLEgwihMzIOctober 31, 2024

NOT AGATHA BEEN RUNNING A SCAM FOR CENTURIES??? #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/K4Z8ntj49HOctober 31, 2024

Agatha All Along is streaming now. For more on the wider MCU, have a gander at our guide to all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows or get up to speed with our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.