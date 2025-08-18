After Vincent D'Onofrio debunked the rumor, Charlie Cox himself says that he "does not believe" that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will be the show's last

After Vincent D'Onofrio swooped in to reassure fans, Charlie Cox himself says that Daredevil: Born Again will most likely continue for a third season.

"No, I don't believe so," Cox replied when ComicBookMovie asked whether Daredevil: Born Again would end after season 2. That's all he said...and that's good enough for us.

Fans were worried about the show's fate after Cox referred to Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as the "final season" during a panel at GalaxyCon. D'Onofrio immediately took to Twitter to clarify Cox's comments, writing that he believed Cox was referring to "the last season we actually shot, meaning the second season," and that he and Cox both agree there's a very good chance for a third season."

Given that most Marvel Disney Plus shows don't really seem to get a second season, let alone a third, it's not far off to assume that Daredevil: Born Again would end after season 2. You might also remember that the show was initially ordered by Marvel and Disney Plus as a single 18-episode season, before Kevin Feige gave the show a complete and total overhaul. The series was initially conceived as more of a legal drama rather than a superhero TV show (and the most heartbreaking scene in the season originally happened off-screen).

Following the overall, the 18-episode season was split into two nine-episode seasons instead – which makes a lot more sense given that each individual episode is nearly an hour long.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2026.