Win a Blu-ray of Captain America: Brave New World
We have five Blu-rays up for grabs
Following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson continues to wield the shield in Captain America: Brave New World, which sees him coming up against a conspiracy to discredit the new US President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) by sabotaging an international treaty. If that all sounds a bit serious then don’t worry, there’s some gamma-powered smashing too...
Captain America: Brave New World is available to buy on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD formats from Monday 19 May. Bonus features include audio commentary by director Julius Onah and director of photography Kramer Morgenthau, featurettes on Mackie and the villains (21 minutes), three deleted scenes, and a gag reel.
Thanks to Elevation Sales we have five Blu-ray copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK RESIDENTS ONLY.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He's also a regular writer for Electronic Sound. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville, and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.