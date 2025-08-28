Thunderbolts has hit Disney Plus like lightning becoming the streamer's most popular movie in the US, and third place globally after just 1 day

Marvel Studios Thunderbolts* /New Avengers struggled somewhat at the box office despite favorable reviews from both critics and fans. But now that the film has hit Disney Plus, subscribers are flocking to it in droves - so much so that it's become the streamers most popular movie in the US and its third highest streamed film worldwide after just a single day, according to streaming monitor service FlixPatrol.

Thunderbolts* landed in theaters back in May, and while audiences were enthusiastic about the film, too few were willing to pay to sit in the theater and watch it, making $382.4 million globally on a budget of $180 million. That's a decent enough return, until factoring in marketing and distribution costs. And it's a far cry from the massive numbers Marvel movies raked in during their heyday.

Nonetheless, the film has become an immediate streaming hit since hitting Disney Plus on August 27, with audiences worldwide watching the film enough to bring it close to the top of the streamer's global charts.

For what it's worth, I saw Thunderbolts* in the theater, and loved it. I also rewatched it when it hit Disney Plus myself, and was delighted to find that it holds up just as well on a small screen viewing (though fans who skipped the theater missed out on the scope of some of the stunt-based spectacle).

Thunderbolts* also set up the transition of the Fantastic Four from their own alt-reality to the core Marvel Universe - though The Fantastic Four: First Steps didn't explain how the swap happens.