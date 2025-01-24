There's actually an alternate version of one of The Avengers' best scenes that you probably didn't know about

It may be almost 13 years since The Avengers came out in theaters, but we're still discovering new scenes. Sharing the insight on Reddit, one Marvel fan revealed that there's actually an alternate version of one of the movie's best scenes: when the Hulk smashes Loki and calls him a "puny god" in Stark towers.

"When The Avengers (2012) came out on DVD, Marvel released an app you could download from the App Store that went along with the movie," XGonGiveItToYaX shared on Reddit. "You could have this app open while the movie was playing and it would give you some behind the scenes info, trivia, and other material relevant to the scene you were on.

"I remember when the 'Puny God' scene happened, the app gave an alternate, pre vis, version of the scene to watch that played out differently than it did in the movie. In this version, instead of Loki giving his speech to the Hulk, he tried to confuse the Hulk with his illusions by creating copies of himself to surround the Hulk. The Hulk then grabs the real Loki’s leg and the scene plays out the same as it does in the movie."

Luckily, if you missed out on the original app, someone has uploaded a pre-viz version of the scene to YouTube. In the clip, which you can watch here, Loki surrounds the Hulk with versions of himself. However, Hulk isn't phased, smashing the real Loki in the same way as the original scene, before pushing him through the floor. As one fan points out , "I love when Hulk goes back for a couple more hits at the end."

