The Matrix star Laurence Fishburne wants to be Professor X in the X-Men reboot and, yeah, we want to see that happen now

The Matrix star Laurence Fishburne has revealed one of his dream movie roles – and it involves him pulling double duty in the MCU.

"I know that they’re talking about the X-Men now," Fishburne said during an appearance during a Matrix panel at the past week's New York Comic Con (via Entertainment Weekly). "So, at this point, I want one of two things. The first thing would be: what do you think about Laurence Fishburne as Professor X?"

Predictably, the idea drew a vociferous response from the crowd, though the Morpheus actor admitted he "can't figure out" what his second dream role would be. He did, however, rule out appearing in a galaxy far, far away. Instead, he is content with watching Star Wars from the confines of his own couch, and is currently midway through animated series Star Wars Rebels.

If Fishburne were to enter the X-Mansion for a dose of mutant mayhem, it would mean he joins the (surprisingly bulky) roster of actors who have played two or more roles in the MCU. They include Gemma Chan (Eternals, Captain Marvel), Michelle Yeoh (Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Shang-Chi), and Mahershala Ali (Luke Cage, Blade… maybe). Fishburne played Bill Foster in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

An X-Men reboot has been officially announced by Marvel Studios though, aside from Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier taking the reins, no casting details are forthcoming.

Several X-Men alumni, though, will return as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. One tease from directors Anthony and Joe Russo has fans theorizing that the plot could revolve around an Avengers vs. X-Men conflict.

Fishburne is next set to star in The Witcher season 4 as the barber-surgeon as Regis.