The best Deadpool variant you never spotted in Deadpool and Wolverine is an incredible joke at Hugh Jackman's expense

There are more Deadpool variants in Deadpool and Wolverine than you can shake an adamantium katana at, from Kidpool and Cowboy Pool to Lady Deadpool. There's one, though, that fans just can't get enough of, and it was inspired by one of Hugh Jackman's most iconic roles...

As pointed out by an eagle-eyed viewer on social media, one alternate version is a riff on the Aussie actor's ringmaster P.T Barnum, from 2017's The Greatest Showman – and specifically the musical's opening number given his top hat, gold waistcoat, red jacket, and lion-wrangling lasso. "ily The Greatest Showman Deadpool," they jokingly captioned the tweet, which you can see below.

"I DIDN'T NOTICE OMG HAHAHA LFGGGG," replied one enthusiastic Twitter user, as another said: "I hope we get an extended cut and he sings the intro to the movie lmfao."

"There was a missed opportunity here to have it be Hugh Jackman as The Greatest Showman Deadpool variant, and have that universe's Wolverine be played by Ryan Reynolds," added another.

Directed by Stranger Things' Shawn Levy, who previously collaborated with lead Ryan Reynolds on The Adam Project and Free Guy, Deadpool and Wolverine marks the Merc with a Mouth's introduction to the MCU, as he teams up with Hugh Jackman's adamantium-clawed mutant to save "everything he's ever cared about". Things get complicated in a big timey-wimey way, though, when the pair find themselves in The Void, forcing them to hatch an escape plan all while avoiding Emma Corrin's telepathic baddie Cassandra Nova.

