Stanley Tucci says his Marvel role is one of the greatest jobs he's ever had, even if he was "flattered and insulted at the same time" when cast

Stanley Tucci is receiving praise for his supporting performance in the critically-acclaimed papal thriller Conclave, with his name being included among this year's potential Oscar nominees.

In a recent interview, the actor looked back at the highlights of his career, from The Devil Wears Prada to The Lovely Bones, and Julie & Julia. Tucci also talked about "the fun big movies" he's done, which includes the MCU's Captain America: The First Avenger, where he played scientist Abraham Erskine.

"I loved Captain America: The First Avenger, it was one of the greatest roles and jobs I've ever had. I was there for three weeks and had a wonderful time, and I also loved playing that character," he told Variety.

Despite his nice words about the experience, Tucci did have things to say about some aspects of the character, and his reaction to it. "I was cast as a 70-year-old man at the age of 50, so that was disturbing, but that's all right; I was flattered and insulted at the same time… You have to mix it up, as they say," he said.

Years after the first Captain America, the actor reprised the role of Abraham Erskine in an episode of the series What If...?, called 'What If... Captain Carter Were The First Avenger?'

In the interview with Variety, Tucci also talked about his 2021 gay romance Supernova, where he starred alongside Colin Firth. He thought the film didn't get the attention it deserved.

"It's an absolutely beautiful film. I love that director [Harry Macqueen] and it got wonderful reviews and everything, though there were no awards or anything like that. That made me sad for the director/writer because I think he's extraordinary. Getting an independent film about that subject off the ground like that is hard, and I wanted him to have more. I wanted him to have more success afterward."

Conclave is available to watch in cinemas.