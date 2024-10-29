One of Marvel's biggest box office misfires actually made a profit after all

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is one of Marvel's most notorious misfires, but, as it turns out, it was a success after all.

The film grossed just $476.07 million worldwide, which, for a movie introducing what was meant to be the new Thanos-level threat, Kang the Conqueror, wasn't a great result. It was also pretty poorly received by critics, standing at just 46% on Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Forbes, Disney got back $92.05 million less than it spent on the film. But, the Marvel Phase 5 movie did still manage to make a profit. Per the report, thanks to the tax credit received for filming in the UK, Quantumania technically managed to scrape a profit of $88,236, though of course that's not strictly from an external source. It's not a huge number for a Hollywood blockbuster, but it's still better than a loss.

While Quantumania introduced Kang, the MCU is pivoting away from the villain after Jonathan Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment. Instead, Avengers 5, formerly called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, will now be Avengers: Doomsday, and it will star Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

The Russo Brothers will also return to direct, and, as Joe Russo told GamesRadar+ recently, we should expect big things. "Why would we come back if we didn't feel like we had a story that had that possibility of being on an equal footing with Infinity War and Endgame unless there's a kernel there for an idea that's really explosive?"

