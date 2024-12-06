Kraven the Hunter star Aaron Taylor-Johnson on the Marvel movie's violent action sequences: "We definitely pushed the boundaries!"

Kraven the Hunter is punching and stabbing his way towards the big screen, with director J.C. Chandor promising a no-holds-barred take on the Marvel Comics supervillain. Want proof of how violent this thing is gonna be? You can watch the first 11 minutes of the film for free, which sees Kraven – AKA Sergei Kravinoff, played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson – break out of prison and bloodily despatch one of his enemies.

"The stunts needed to be spectacular," said Chandor in an exclusive interview alongside Taylor-Johnson with GamesRadar+ about the film's visceral action sequences. "There was a sort of a relentlessness to the character that we both picked up on. He just never seems to give in. I really wanted the stunts, right from the beginning of designing them, to have a reality to them. You can kind of get away with doing anything right now with the technology that we have, so it's about almost limiting what the character can do. And then you've got this guy [referring to Taylor-Johnson]. He's just a physically gifted performer. That's a lump of clay that you can do a lot of pretty cool stuff with!"

"I think also a hard R [rating] meant that we didn't need to hold back," added Taylor-Johnson. "We were trying to fit it in that box and then it was just like, we've got to unleash this character and do him justice. They allowed us to make it an R, and we definitely pushed the boundaries!"

Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, and Alessandro Nivola, arrives in cinemas on December 13, 2024.