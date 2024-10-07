Joseph Quinn got advice from Fantastic Four co-star Pedro Pascal on joining Marvel – without realizing they were about to appear in the MCU together

Joseph Quinn is about to flame on as Johnny Storm in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four but before he stepped into the lightly toasted shoes of The Human Torch, he consulted Gladiator 2 co-star Pedro Pascal – without realizing they were about to join the MCU together.

"He’s a wonderful man. He’s a good friend. I remember talking to him in the hiatus about the potential of doing The Fantastic Four. He was telling me how excited he was for me to do it," Quinn tells Total Film in our final issue out on Thursday, October 10, which features Gladiator 2 on the cover. "It transpired that he was in talks to do it as well. Not that he concealed that from me."

Quinn continues, "But then that started moving his way, and we were talking about it, and the potential of it, and the prospect of kind of working together again. It’s one we were both excited about. He’s a very funny, talented man. We’re having a good time."

Before stepping into the Marvel Phase 6 opener, Quinn and Pascal are heading to Ancient Rome for Gladiator 2, which also stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and a returning Connie Nielsen for the sequel to Ridley Scott's 2000 historical epic.

