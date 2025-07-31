Harrison Ford has a typically blunt answer when asked if Marvel boss Kevin Feige has persuaded him to return to the MCU: "Nope"

Harrison Ford had a characteristically blunt response when asked if he's been persuaded to return to the MCU yet.

"Nope," Ford said in a new interview with Variety after the publication asked if Marvel boss Kevin Feige had "convinced" him to come back for another project. Straight to the point.

Ford played President Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Brave New World, the newly elected POTUS who also transforms into the Red Hulk. He took over the role from the late William Hurt, who played Ross from 2008 to 2021.

"I hope he can come back," Ford said previously of his character. "I hope [there's] a story in which he can develop into something other than the Red Hulk. I think we have the capacity to shift shape between Hulkness and humanity, but that's really not my department. I was very happy with the opportunity to play in this playground."

Brave New World saw Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson properly step into the role of Captain America, joined by Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, AKA Falcon.

"I'd like to think the character was a great fit for me. I was honored to be able to do my work on top of a foundation that a wonderful actor, Bill Hurt, provided for the character," Ford continued. "And the story is a wonderful extension of the stories that Thunderbolt Ross has been part of. I've watched Marvel movies and seen actors I really liked, really admired, have a great time. And I thought, 'Hey, I want me some of that.'"

Next up for the MCU is Eyes of Wakanda, an animated anthology series and Black Panther spin-off about Wakandan warriors throughout history. On the big screen, we'll have to wait until next summer for Spider-Man 4 to hit theaters.

Eyes of Wakanda arrives on Disney Plus on August 1.