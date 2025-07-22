Fantastic Four's post-credits scene has something major in common with Thunderbolts': it was shot by Avengers: Doomsday directors the Russo brothers

The Fantastic Four post-credits scene will have more in common with the Thunderbolts* after-credits stinger than we originally thought: they share the same director(s), despite the two movies being helmed by different filmmakers.

That's right, the Russos are back. As with the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, Joe and Anthony Russo shot the post-credits scene for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, according to director Matt Shakman.

"They were very involved and, as we were making this film, they wanted to visit our sets and watch scenes as they were coming together and get to know these characters so they could treat them well, do right by them in the next movie," Shakman said in a new interview with ComicBook.



"They’re really good protectors of these characters as well. I often think of working at Marvel as like running a relay race. You pass the baton, you run as hard and fast as you can with it for that section of the race that belongs to you, and then you pass that baton. I passed it on to Joe and Anthony and they’re off and running, and that’s great."

The directing duo also came on board to take over from Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier for that movie's post-credits stinger, which sees the New Avengers pick up a signal from the Fantastic Four's ship.

Best known for helming Infinity War and Endgame, the Russo brothers are returning to the MCU to direct Avengers: Doomsday. Production is currently underway and the movie is set to hit the big screen in December 2026.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 24 in the UK and July 25 in the US. While we wait, get up to speed on the rest of the MCU with our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order, or take a look ahead to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.