Fantastic Four has a Stan Lee 'cameo' that includes a 62-year-old reference to one of Doctor Doom's first stories

Ever since Stan Lee's passing in 2018, a legion of comic book fans have missed his creativity, personality, and his role as Marvel's ambassador, linking its storied past to its present.

There's also the small sprinkle of Stan Lee cameos that lit up several MCU films. As it turns out Fantastic Four: First Steps includes a moment that features a reference to a Stan Lee fourth-wall-breaking cameo from way back in 1962.

As you can see below, Shalla-Bal's arrival on Earth comes packed with several bemused onlookers. That includes a pair of artists in a comic studio. Those aren't just any artists, however: they are Fantastic Four creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

matt shakman said this was his favorite easter egg to put into fantastic four

How do we know that? Alongside several mentions of 'Timely Comics' (which would later become Marvel comics) in Fantastic Four, this moment is framed in precisely the same way as a scene in Fantastic Four #10, which sees Lee and Kirby brainstorming a new villain before Doctor Doom makes his grand return, having been jettisoned into space in a prior issue. It's there where the Marvel villain begins one of his most dastardly schemes: swapping bodies with his nemesis, Reed Richards.

First Steps, meanwhile, feels like one long tribute to Jack Kirby. From its cosmic action through to Earth-828 being a nod to the legendary creator's birthday, there's plenty to enjoy for those who have long wanted Marvel Studios to celebrate one of Marvel's greatest creators.

If you stuck around during the Fantastic Four post-credits, you will have even caught a Jack Kirby quote to really hammer home that First Steps was wearing his influences on its sleeve.

