Eternals star Gemma Chan is hopeful she'll return to the MCU someday: "There's unfinished business there"

Gemma Chan in Eternals
(Image credit: Disney)

Eternals star Gemma Chan hopes to eventually return to the MCU – though she hasn't heard anything yet.

Eternals was released back in November 2021, but there's been no word on a sequel or reappearance from the titular team ever since.

"You never know. We're often the last people to find out," Chan told ComicBook.com. "I don't know, I'm keeping the faith. I feel like there's unfinished business there and there's more story to tell, but we'll see."

Chan played Sersi in Eternals, but she also appeared in Captain Marvel as Minn-Erva. The Eternals post-credits scenes both set-up new storylines – one for Kit Harington's Black Knight and one for Harry Styles's Eros – but they've been dormant ever since.

"The honest answer is nothing's in the works at the moment," Harington said last year of his MCU future. "If they decide to use the character in something, or as a solo thing, I'd be very excited by it. But I don't think it's planned at the moment."

But, Captain America: Brave New World did continue a plot thread from Eternals, with much of the story revolving around the giant Celestial in the ocean and the discovery of adamantium.

Next up for Marvel is Thunderbolts*, which will bring Marvel Phase 5 to an end, while Daredevil: Born Again is currently dropping new episodes weekly on Disney Plus. You can keep up to date with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule.

For everything else the MCU has in store, see our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

