Despite that No Way Home cameo, Marvel star Charlie Cox denies he's returning as Daredevil in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Daredevil star Charlie Cox has denied that he'll be returning in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Cox reprised his Marvel role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he has since returned again for a revival of his solo show, Daredevil: Born Again.

"I know that they all think I'm in Spider-Man because I'm filming something in London, which I'm not... I'm not in Spider-Man," Cox told Brandon Davis at New York Comic Con. When asked if he is in "Avengers," Cox also responded: "No."

Brand New Day has been filming in various locations in the UK, including London and Glasgow.

Of course, many of the actors involved in No Way Home infamously denied appearing in the movie, only to eventually be revealed as having cameos or even major roles. So, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if it turned out that Cox actually is returning in Brand New Day, especially since Jon Bernthal is back as the Punisher. It all just remains to be seen.

As for what we do know, Tom Holland is back as Spidey himself, with Sadie Sink in a mystery role, and Zendaya back as MJ and Jacob Batalon back as Ned Leeds. Mark Ruffalo is also possibly returning as the Hulk.

But, while Ruffalo is said to be reprising his role in Spider-Man 4, don't expect him to star in a solo movie any time soon. "I don’t know if you know the story of that, but it's not really owned by Marvel. It's a Universal property. I don't know if it'll ever really come to be, honestly," Ruffalo said recently. "We keep talking about it, what it would be. There's been so many Hulk movies already, it's like, does anyone really want another one? But I'd love one, and I do think the audiences would be into it if we could crack the nut of it."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.