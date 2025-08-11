Denzel Washington cryptically addresses his Black Panther 3 Marvel role

Denzel Washington has given a very cryptic answer about his upcoming role in Black Panther 3.

The legendary actor was confirmed to be part of the film's cast by director Ryan Coogler, who is writing a role especially for him.

When asked by Screen Rant if he'd continued to discuss his role with Coogler, Washington replied: "That's between me and Ryan."

Now, that's a pretty blunt answer, but it is still exciting to hear. Washington stands among our greatest ever actors, after all, which means Black Panther 3 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting upcoming Marvel movies.

At the moment, we know exactly nothing else about Black Panther 3, including what kind of character Washington could be playing. We will next see Letitia Wright's Shuri in Avengers: Doomsday, however. She hasn't shown up in the MCU since 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which saw her take the mantle of Black Panther following the death of T'Challa (reflecting the real-life loss of Chadwick Boseman).

It's unclear at the moment how Shuri will factor into the plot of Doomsday, but Tenoch Huerta's Namor is also part of the cast after being introduced in Wakanda Forever. Shuri and Wakanda came to a truce with Namor and his underwater kingdom Talokan following the events of the movie.

We most recently saw Wakanda on-screen in the animated anthology series Eyes of Wakanda, which you can read more about in our Eyes of Wakanda review.

Avengers: Doomsday will release next December, while Black Panther 3 doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.