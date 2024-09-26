Deadpool and Wolverine is campaigning for awards, including an Oscar for Hugh Jackman

Deadpool and Wolverine is hoping to win some gold this awards season.

According to Variety, the movie will be submitted for consideration in the Golden Globes's comedy categories, with Ryan Reynolds put forward for Best Actor (Comedy or Musical). Hugh Jackman, meanwhile, will be positioned as supporting actor for the major awards, which includes Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Golden Globes, and even the Oscars.

Deadpool and Wolverine will also target nominations in the technical categories at the Oscars.

Of course, as Variety notes, the film has an excellent shot at being nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category at the Golden Globes. It's a new category introduced last year, and Barbie took home the first gold. A film must gross $150 million – $100 million of which must come from the US box office – or secure comparable streaming figures to be eligible. Deadpool and Wolverine crossed the $1.3 billion mark at the box office, so it's a safe bet for a nomination.

Deadpool and Wolverine fans won't have to wait long to enjoy the movie at home, either. The film is arriving on digital this October 1, with a physical release to follow on October 22. There's still no word on the Deadpool and Wolverine Disney Plus release date.

