Chris Hemsworth's tribute to Thor was "misconstrued" as a farewell to the Avenger as the Marvel actor confirms it was actually an emotional "moment of gratitude" before Doomsday

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth has cleared up the meaning behind his recent Thor tribute message – one that was initially "misconstrued" as a farewell to the Marvel icon.

"I had a few people ask me about it, and someone on my team said, 'Ugh, we’ve given the wrong impression here.'" Hemsworth told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Hemsworth wrote back in May, accompanied by a montage of Thor's greatest MCU moments. "For the last 15 years, I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you."

For Hemsworth, however, it was just a way to look back at his journey so far ahead of filming Avengers: Doomsday, a major Marvel crossover where he is reportedly slated to be the "second" lead, presumably behind Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

"We didn’t do any [damage control]; there was no damage control necessary. But a lot was read into a little. I was off starting another chapter of this character, and this journey has been the biggest part of my career," Hemsworth explained. "So [the video] was a moment of gratitude, and it wasn’t anything else. But it definitely got misconstrued and perceived in a different way.”

So, it sounds like Chris Hemsworth isn't going anywhere in the MCU just yet. Besides, we still need to find out why Thor was crying over Deadpool.

Hemsworth will next appear in Avengers: Doomsday alongside a stacked cast, including actors from Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and the OG X-Men movies.

