Black Panther may have a new look in Avengers: Doomsday according to Letitia Wright

Some secrets might have slipped through the cracks of the Russo Brothers-directed movie, Avengers: Doomsday, but one thing that feels to have been impressively kept under Latverian lock and key is what kind of looks our heroes and the one villain they'll be facing off against will have. Mixing up the wardrobe of some MCU character in big event movies isn't anything new. By the sounds of things, Letitia Wright might be getting one of her own as Shuri, who was last seen taking the mantle of the new Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

During an interview with Flip Your Wig, Wright applied the compulsory MCU methods of not giving away any big secrets about what's in store, but did hint that Shuri could be getting an upgrade as the Black Panther. When asked about how the suit fits back on after wearing it for the first time in 2022, Wright confirmed that “It fits really nice. It looks really special." When asked if any alterations had been made, the Black Panther was coy, hinting that it had changed. "A little bit. It looks great."

Talking about what kind of film is in store with us, Wright teased that we won't be disappointed. "It’s a special film. You know when the Russos get together, it’s a special film. So, I’m excited for everyone to see Shuri as a Black Panther again, and being a part of the assemble.”

We'll have to see which other heroes get a new look and if it will be enough to take on Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom when he makes his official debut in theaters when Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, 2026. Before that, though, we'll be swinging back into action with Tom Holland's legendary webslinger in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, 2026, which Mark Ruffalo still doesn't know if he's in or not. Check here for every other upcoming MCU movie and TV show headed your way before we're all doomed.