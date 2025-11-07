As if you needed another reason to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash, the Avengers: Doomsday trailer will reportedly play in front of James Cameron's threequel

The first footage from Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released surprisingly early.

As reported by Collider, a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday will be screened before showings of Avatar: Fire and Ash. James Cameron's threequel, which introduces Pandora's Ash People, is set to hit cinemas on December 19.

That means a first look of Avengers: Doomsday arrives almost exactly a year to the day before its release on December 18, 2026.

By contrast, the Avengers: Infinity War trailer dropped some six months before release, with Avengers: Endgame holding back the cards even further – with footage available five months before it hit cinemas, and much of its teasers featuring a limited look at anything beyond the first 30 minutes.

Whether a 12-month build-up hints at Marvel Studios' confidence in Doomsday remains to be seen, but it will almost certainly kick off a period of intense speculation around a movie that has, so far, been mostly under wraps.

We do know, however, that Robert Downey Jr. is playing Doctor Doom. Beyond that, the casts of Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts will be joined by several MCU heroes and legacy X-Men characters. The full cast list was revealed in March – via a six-hour stream.

Recently, Gambit actor Channing Tatum intensified fan fervor around the Marvel crossover by saying Avengers: Doomsday could be the biggest film of the decade. We imagine a certain James Cameron – who has delivered back-to-back two-billion dollar movies – might have something to say about that with Fire and Ash.

