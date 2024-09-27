Alan Tudyk has a "secret role" in Superman, and we're wondering if it's his fan-favorite DC character

Alan Tudyk has a surprise role in the upcoming DC movie Superman, it has been revealed.

According to Deadline, Tudyk has a "secret role" in the film, with no further details available on just who the actor is playing.

Tudyk, though, already has dual roles in the DC universe: he's voicing Doctor Phosphorus in Creature Commandos, and he's also the voice of Clayface in the animated show Harley Quinn. Now, while it sounds like he's playing an all-new role in Superman, considering it's a secret, we're hoping it'll actually be a Clayface cameo. Tudyk's hilarious take on Clayface has turned him into a fan-favorite, after all.

Superman already has a jam-packed cast, with Henry Corenswet playing Superman himself, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, and Neva Howell as Martha Kent.

The DCU kicks off this year with Creature Commandos. "Superman is the true start of everything, it's a humongous epic. This is a way for people to just take a little nibble and see what it tastes like," Gunn has said of the show. "There are a ton of fun references to other DC stuff, a bunch of hints for things that are coming. So I think it's just an extraordinarily fun way to start.”

Superman arrives on July 11, 2025, while Creature Commandos is coming this December. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's in store.