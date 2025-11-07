After 8 years of developing the Marvel movie, Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright didn't make Ant-Man because "the thing that attracted me about it had gone away"

Edgar Wright almost directed Ant-Man

Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright has talked about why he never ended up making Ant-Man.

Wright developed the project for eight years, but ultimately left the film in 2014. The movie that ended up being released, starring Paul Rudd, was directed by Peyton Reed (Wright kept story and screenplay credits).

