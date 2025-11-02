Edgar Wright explains why Shaun of the Dead 2 would never happen: "It's very difficult to start the next movie when there's no obvious arc"

News
By published

"There are a lot of franchises where the sequels don't really earn their keep."

Shaun of the Dead
(Image credit: Universal)

Edgar Wright has begun his press race for his new adaptation of The Running Man, and with it comes yet another chance for him to be probed about the prospect of making a sequel to one part of his Cornetto Trilogy. In this case, it's Shaun of the Dead, his rom-zom-com that now stands as one of the greatest horror comedies of all time. It's also a film that, even after more than two decades, Wright has absolutely no intention of revisiting.

In an interview with Polygon, Wright explained that he never considered getting a second round of pints in at the Winchester and that Shaun's (Simon Pegg) adventure ended where we left him – sat in the shed with his best mate, Ed (Nick Frost). "We weren't really interested in doing it because we didn't think there was any more story to tell," Wright explained, breaking down the common issue that can occur when films get follow-ups.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.