2 years later, Marvel fans are revisiting one of the most under-appreciated MCU releases of recent years: "I'm very confused on the negativity"

Marvel fans are re-evaluating one of the MCU's most under-appreciated recent releases: The Marvels.

Released in 2023, The Marvels brought together Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel after the trio are forced to team up when they start swapping places with each other every time they use their powers. The movie was a box office bomb and was also the victim of review-bombing prior to release. However, plenty of MCU fans think The Marvels was unfairly received.

"I’m about 2-3 years behind on MCU but finally watched The Marvels and I’m very confused on the negativity, what a pleasant surprise this movie was," one fan wrote on Reddit. "Genuinely enjoyed it, the dynamic between the 3 was great, action was decent, yeah it’s a bit weird and non sensical at times but overall it’s a very fun movie."

"Kamala Khan was such a highlight for me in the film," someone else agreed. "Very enjoyable especially where she fan girls over Carol. So funny."

"The baby flerken scene and the first space-swap fight scene were MCU gold. The story just didn't hold it together well," replied another fan.

"Probably a mixture of sexism and racism from THAT part of the Marvel community. Two of the main characters are POC and all three are women," suggested one user as to why the film was poorly received.

"I LOVE the movie sm. It’s become my Marvel comfort movie and made me realize I adore Iman Vellani," said someone else. "It may not be a GOOD movie, sure, it lacks a good solid villain and somehow CGI feels off, but it’s really really fun, it’s visually appealing, it’s an action-comedy-sleepover movie. It’s fun! That’s what matters!"

Not everyone is in agreement, though. "Nah I remember being very disappointed we didn't get what Danvers did between this and the first movie tbh," wrote someone else. "Ms Marvel was the first comic book I ever bought so no hate on the character just don't think they've done much with her in the movies."

