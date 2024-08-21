The Rings of Power season 2 has a scale and ambition close to Peter Jackson's LOTR trilogy: 1,500 orc actors in full makeup and a star learning how to forge real rings

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 chronicles the next chapter of the Second Age tale on Prime Video, and it's going to be absolutely epic in scale.

According to Nerdist, which was on the set of the second season, the new episodes involve no less than 1,500 orc actors in full makeup. That's a lot of Uruk-hai.

Plus, season 2 will see Celebrimbor manipulated by Annatar to forge a certain set of rings. Charles Edwards, who plays Celebrimbor in the Prime Video show, took his role very seriously – so seriously he ended up learning how to forge a real ring.

"I did learn, I had a tutorial, and I made my own ring, which I still have at home. It's not the most decorative… I think it's quite a low grade metal, but I was beginning, I was starting out," he told Deadline, adding: "Research, you know! Gotta do the work."

There's not long to wait now for the new season of The Rings of Power, and our best look yet at our return to Middle-earth has come from a new clip of Sauron and Adar interacting. It's also the most in-depth glimpse at Sam Hazeldine's first outing as Adar; he's taking over the role from Joseph Mawle.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 begins with a triple season premiere this August 29, with the remaining episodes to follow weekly.

