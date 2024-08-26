The Rings of Power season 2’s Sauron and Galadriel reunion will have "incredibly high stakes"

The Rings of Power season 2 begins this week, and sees Sauron begin a new chapter following Galadriel’s rejection at the end of season one. This sets the two central characters on different paths when the fantasy epic returns, with Galadriel trying to redeem herself and Sauron attempting to build up his power.

However, as anyone who has seen the final trailer for the new season will know, we’re building up to an epic reunion. In a small moment at the end of the clip, the pair meet again on the battlefield as they clash sword against helmet.

"It is a big moment because it's kind of a reconnecting," Sauron actor Charlie Vickers tells GamesRadar+ of the moment. "It's like, you see someone that you've known in your past, and, particularly as I look different now so it's like, 'Oh so, this is where you've got to' and there's a huge amount at play for both of them, and at stake."

Vickers is keen too to stress the enormity of what is to come as well. "You'll understand when we get to the scene, but it's incredibly high stakes, and there's a huge amount of urgency in each of them trying to obtain what they want in that situation, which leads to some, I think I can say, conflict because they're sword fighting in the trailer."

The Sauron actor has also previously spoken about how he views the characters as connected too, despite their physical separation through much of the season. "Sauron would think that," co-showrunner Patrick McKay laughs when I ask him about that theory.

"I mean that's one of the places of real dramatic inquiry in season 2," he continues. "Sauron perceives her as a threat, she obviously perceives him as a threat, but she's empowered him, and he needed her to get to power, and that creates this really interesting dynamic between them. Season two, she's on her back foot, she feels incredibly guilty. To earn back the respect of herself and her fellow Elves she's going to have to prove that she can transcend past the version of herself that was vulnerable to his temptation and vulnerable to his deception.

"And the real question is, given that Sauron is over in Eregion, and Galadriel is trying to stop him over here, they're on parallel tracks, what's gonna happen when they inevitably collide at the end of the season? We're really excited for people to see."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Rings of Power season 2 begins with a three-episode premiere on August 29. For more, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime Video.