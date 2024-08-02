Galadriel will have to overcome "the darkest part of herself" in The Rings of Power season 2

The Rings of Power season 2 picks up at a pivotal moment for Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) after Halbrand's betrayal. The season 1 finale revealed that he had been Sauron in disguise all along, and Galadriel helped place him right at the seat of power.

Speaking to SFX magazine, the showrunners say this is a shattering moment for Galadriel.

"One thing we love about Galadriel is what a hero she is," J. D. Payne tells us of her mental state. "In season one, she’s so sure. I think all of us have been there before, where there’s something we’re just so confident about and we’re chasing it with every fibre of our being. For her, that certainty and pride ends up unwittingly bringing about the very restoration of the evil that she’s trying to fight and stamp out. That’s such a horrifying thing for her."

Patrick McKay adds that she'll be dealing with these feelings when season 2 begins. "Season 2 is a reckoning for her, where she’s going to now have to accept her own responsibility and face the darkest part of herself to overcome it, and move on," the co-showrunner continues.

"I think you’re going to start to see her attain that wisdom and vulnerability. Morfydd can play anything, so for us it’s just the luxury of working her through each of these phases of her development. Season two is a big step for that character. It has really humbled her, brought her low and really shattered some relationships."

The Rings of Power season 2 releases on Prime Video on August 29.

