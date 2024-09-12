In the latest Rings of Power episode, Mirdania's vision in the unseen world is darker than you think

In The Rings of Power season 2, episode 5, Mirdania has a particularly disturbing vision while trying to forge the nine rings for men. But, as it turns out, the truth behind the vision is even darker than it appears.

The following is going to delve into spoilers for the latest Rings of Power episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

Now, in the episode, Mirdania puts on one of the rings and has a sudden, terrifying glimpse into the unseen world. In there, she sees a monstrous figure – and, later, Annatar (who of course is Sauron), says that what she has seen is Celebrimbor, as he is becoming consumed with his work.

But, what Mirdania really saw is even more worrying: the true form of Sauron. "Best episode so far. Mirdania describing seeing Sauron's true monstrous form in the unseen world was so cool, and how Sauron used it to manipulate her, made her think it was Celebrimbor's descent into corruption," one fan says. "This show gets Sauron perfectly and the actor is masterful. Wonder if him saying Mirdania's hair looks like Galadriel's under light was him playing into Mirdania's pride or was he sincerely longing for Galadriel, imagine if he has sincere feelings for her."

"Agreed. Favorite part of the episode. Sauron listening to her describe him in front of everyone was like 'oh shit, damage control time,'" says another fan.

Annatar's deception is only deepening in his pursuit of the other rings of power, though, so far, Celebrimbor is pretty steadfast in his resolve not to forge any more jewelry. Whether that lasts remains to be seen in the rest of The Rings of Power season 2… though of course, if you know your Lord of the Rings, it's a bit of a forgone conclusion.

