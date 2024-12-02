Calling all Lord of the Rings fans, I've found the best Cyber Monday book deal that'll save you 55% off your next trip to Middle-earth

Lord of the Rings has always been one of the most beloved franchises ever created. However, 2024 has been an especially big year for Tolkien fans. We got The Rings of Power season 2, a new movie (The Hunt for Gollum) confirmed, and then there is the upcoming anime The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim coming out on December 13. So, what better way to celebrate a year of Middle-earth domination than with one of the best Cyber Monday book deals out right now as well?

Amazon is currently selling the hardcover of The Lord of the Rings Illustrated for $40.37 (was $90). If you are unfamiliar with this version of Tolkien's epic, The Lord of the Rings Illustrated includes thirty-two of Tolkien's own full-color illustrations and maps. There's also a sewn-in ribbon bookmark, pages from the Book of Mazarbul, two removable fold-out maps, and a gorgeous red edge on the pages.

This must-have collector's item is now 55% off, significantly cheaper than its base $90.00 price tag. So, instead of watching all the Lord of the Rings movies in order again, it's the perfect time to pick up the novel that started it all.

The Lord of the Rings Illustrated | $90.00 $40.37 at Amazon

Save $49.63 - While the paperback and Kindle versions of this book are cheaper, this hardcover deal is truly one for collectors and is stunning. Packed with content from Tolkien and a beautiful cover, this 55% discount is well worth it. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Lord of the Rings fan

✅ You're bookshelf needs a new friend

✅ You want to see Tolkien's own illustrations Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't a reader

❌ You prefer using your Kindle over physical books UK: £60.00 £49.85 at Amazon

Should you buy The Lord of the Rings Illustrated?

The big factor that you should consider if you are thinking about buying The Lord of the Rings Illustrated is if you are interested in owning Tolkien's literary work. And if you already own Tolkien's novels, is the inclusion of full color illustrations done by the man himself enough to entice you to add this edition to your collection. For myself (a self-proclaimed mega fan), it's an easy yes. However, it may be a tough sell if you're looking for a casual page turner or would prefer a movie marathon instead.

For all the fans who are still interested in this deal, I also have to mention the fact that we'll likely be getting another edition in 2028. 2028 marks The Lord of the Rings 60th birthday, so I can't imagine there not being a new fancy edition to celebrate. While The Lord of the Rings Illustrated is gorgeous, there's also the possibility of it being overshadowed in a few years, so you may want to hold off if you are pressed for cash and want to have more options.

However, saying all that, a 55% discount is a great bargain, and with all the upcoming Lord of the Rings hype heading our way, I imagine that there will be an increase in demand for books soon. You may want to pick up this edition while you can. For myself, the fact that so much love and appreciation for Tolkien has been put into The Lord of the Rings Illustrated makes it one of the best gifts this holiday season.

From its cover to the drawings, it's a luxury item for book lovers for sure. But with it's new price tag of $40, this deal is good enough to even drag Gollum's attention from the One Ring this Cyber Monday deals period.

For more deals, check out our guide on the best Cyber Monday gaming deals and the best Cyber Monday Lego deals right now.