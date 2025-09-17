Netflix's new One Piece season 2 sneak peek teases the Grand Line and promises a "more intense" season: "The story of One Piece gets bigger, and it gets better"

ONE PIECE: Season 2 | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has unveiled a new sneak peek at One Piece season 2, which features the show's cast of Straw Hats teasing what to expect from the next installment of the hit live-action adaptation.

"The Straw Hats are very, very excited to be back, because the story of One Piece gets bigger, and it gets better," Monkey D. Luffy star Iñaki Godoy tells us in the clip, which you can watch above. "And now, in season 2, they are ready to go into the Grand Line to search for the ultimate treasure, the One Piece."

The One Piece is a legendary treasure hidden by the former King of the Pirates, Gold Roger – a title that Luffy covets for himself.

"This season was a lot more intense," says Mackenyu, who plays Zoro, while Usopp actor Jacob Romero describes season 2 as "such a big adventure with so much heart."

"Last season it was so exciting to see the Straw Hats come together and create this family," adds Emily Rudd, who plays Nami. "In season 2, you get to see them relying on each other fully."

Alongside the return of Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp, the second season is set to see the arrival of some new faces (but familiar for any fans of the manga or anime), including Tony Tony Chopper, Miss Wednesday, Captain Smoker, and Brogy. And there's still plenty more to come – season 2 may not have hit our screens yet, but season 3 is already on the way, too.

