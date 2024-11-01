Keanu Reeves has just convinced us with one syllable that he's the perfect Shadow in new look at Sonic 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 released a new clip, just in time for Halloween – and it features a brief, perfect moment from Shadow.

Shared on the film’s social media channels, the 10-second clip begins with Sonic spooking Ozzy the dog, before Keanu Reeves' Shadow pops up and says "boo". Cue screaming from Knuckles, Tails, and Sonic, who admits: "That is actually really scary." Watch it below.

It’s a tiny new tease for the upcoming threequel, but there’s something in the way that Reeves says "boo" that just feels perfect for Shadow. Fans are loving what they’ve seen of his performance so far too, sharing their reactions on Twitter.

"All he needed was one word," wrote one, while another added: "Shadow saying 'Boo' is the best thing I heard all day!" A third added: "Need to get a Shadow movie after this. More like Venom getting one after Spiderman 3."

It seems Reeves is very committed to the role too, as the movie's director revealed in a recent interview. "He really wanted to create a very fan-faithful version of the character," Jeff Fowler said on Sonic Revolution's YouTube channel. "He did research. In our first meeting, he very clearly had gone and done his homework, which was awesome. I can't say enough wonderful things about Keanu and what he brought to the character and the experience of making this movie. I think people are going to really, really love his version of Shadow."

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be released in theaters on December 20. For what else to add to your movie release dates calendar, check out our list of all the upcoming video game movies on the way in 2024 and beyond.