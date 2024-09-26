The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 release schedule – when is episode 1 on AMC and Now?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is almost upon us, but when exactly can you watch the first episode of 'The Book of Carol'?

Unlike previous Walking Dead entries, there's no way to watch The Walking Dead spin-off early on AMC Plus. And if you're in the UK, the situation is just as muddy before; the premiere episode of Daryl Dixon's second season is arriving later than the US, though it's not as tardy as previous spin-offs. We're looking at you, The Ones Who Live.

To help cut through the shambling horde of streaming services, channels, and time zones, we've put together a quick guide to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, episode 1 release date. That'll help you reunite with Daryl Dixon far quicker than Carol did, anyway...

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, episode 1 release date is September 29 at 9:00 PM Eastern/8:00 PM Central on AMC. That's 6:00 PM Pacific over on the West Coast.

In the UK, you'll have to hold firm: it's airing on Friday, October 4 on Sky Max at 9:00 PM BST. It will also be streaming on Now from that date, with new episodes airing weekly.

For other regions, be sure to use the time zone converter.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 release schedule - when are new episodes out?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 will air new episodes every Sunday, with this premiere week also including a 'Return' behind-the-scenes documentary with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride discussing their reunion.

The confirmed US release schedule is below, with UK episodes expected to air "weekly in line with the US".

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, episode 1: September 29, 2024

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, episode 2: October 6, 2024

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, episode 3: October 13, 2024

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, episode 4: October 20, 2024

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, episode 5: October 27, 2024

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2, episode 6: November 3, 2024

How many episodes of Daryl Dixon season 2 are there?

As in the first season, there are six episodes in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2. That also falls in line with other Walking Dead spin-offs, including the Rick and Michonne-centric The Ones Who Live (six episodes) and Dead City, starring Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan (also six episodes).

A third season, set to film in Spain, is also planned.

Where can I watch Daryl Dixon season 2 – The Book of Carol?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 is airing on AMC and it will also be available to AMC Plus subscribers, though there's no talk of being able to watch new episodes early, as was the case in the later days of The Walking Dead.

In the UK, the Book of Carol is available on Sky Max (formerly Sky One) and streaming to Now subscribers who have the 'Entertainment' package.

Dive into our verdict on the latest season with our The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 review. Then discover what other new TV shows await you in the rest of 2024.