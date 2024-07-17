Netflix announces new horror TV show on the way from Stranger Things creators, and it already sounds wild

Good news, Stranger Things fans. The retro sci-fi show may be coming to an end with season 5, but the show’s creators have something else up their sleeve as Netflix announces an upcoming horror series with The Duffer Brothers attached.

Matt and Ross Duffer will serve as executive producers on an upcoming Netflix horror series titled Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. The streamer announced the news via a statement, confirming that the show’s creator and writer Haley Z. Boston, best known for penning other Netflix horror shows such as Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, is also attached as executive producer and showrunner.

"We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script," said The Duffer Brothers. "She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world."

Not much has been revealed about the show other than its logline which reads: "Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler — just read the title." This sounds worlds away from the happenings of teen adventure Stranger Things, but if Boston’s previous shows like the weird and witchy Netflix original Brand New Cherry Flavor is anything to go by, we’re in for a wild ride with Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen.

As for the Duffer Brothers, the upcoming spooky series is just another project on their already stacked plate as in addition to wrapping up Stranger Things season 5 , the duo has supernatural mystery series The Boroughs in the works as well as a live-action Death Note series which notably hasn't received an update in a while.

An official cast list, synopsis, and release date are yet to be revealed for Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to stream now, or keep up to date with upcoming TV shows.