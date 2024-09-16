Mike Flanagan laments recent scrapping of Hannibal creator's Friday the 13th prequel series that "was onto something terrific"

Mike Flanagan has shared his disappointment about a Friday the 13th series that almost was. Crystal Lake, helmed by Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller, was in development earlier in 2024, before the showrunner exited the project.

"On this Friday the 13th, can't help but to reflect on the CRYSTAL LAKE series that almost was," Flanagan wrote on Twitter. "@BryanFuller was onto something terrific. Will just wait with bated breath for his excellent DUST BUNNY…"

Little was known about Fuller's take on the story, but it's thought it would reveal the backstory of Camp Crystal Lake, the iconic setting for the original 1980 movie. Fuller's version of Crystal Lake was in development up until May this year when Fuller confirmed he had left the prequel over creative differences with A24 and Peacock.

At the time, Fuller referenced his work on Hannibal while sharing the news. "Adapting classic horror is something I have some experience with," he tweeted. "These shows require a vision that elevates and transforms, as well as delivers what audiences have come to expect, which is an ambitious and risky endeavor. It requires people to take the leap with me."

He then added: "For reasons beyond our control, A24 has elected to go a different way with the material. We hope the final product will be something Friday the 13th fans all over the world will enjoy."

A Friday the 13th series is still in the making, but another showrunner, Brad Caleb Kane, is now in charge. He's the co-showrunner of the IT prequel Welcome To Derry, and he has previously worked on Warrior and Tokyo Vice.

As well as lamenting lost shows, Flanagan’s new film Life of Chuck has been earning plaudits after its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

