Swifties are feuding with the vampire Lestat, and we're just as confused as you are

Ahead of Interview with the Vampire season 3, the vampire Lestat – a very fictional character – appears to be embroiled in a messy feud with a real life pop star (or, her fandom at least).

Now, to make things just a tad clearer, the upcoming third season of the hit AMC show will see Sam Reid's Lestat become a rock star, following Anne Rice's source material. Though the new season is quite a way off yet, a short promo was released at SDCC, featuring Lestat in full superstar mode.

Meet the Vampire Lestat ft. Sam Reid | Interview with the Vampire | New Season | AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

One person compared his theatrical expressions to Taylor Swift's tongue-in-cheek 'Blank Space' music video, and it didn't go down well:

I don’t even know if this is a bit, it’s perfect either way pic.twitter.com/0amDT7NOOSJuly 28, 2024

Fans have taken the "feud" and run with it, though, and, honestly, it's pretty hilarious. "This is Lestat shade," one person says about Swift singing 'I Don't Want to Live Forever' at a recent Eras Tour stop.

"Lestat getting canceled and igniting stan wars less 24hrs after his debut is, unironically, exactly on brand for Lestat," writes another fan .

"I hear that Swifties are beefing with Lionhearts (Lestat fans)… you might say they have… bad blood," jokes another person .

"You’re laughing. Lestat de Lioncourt is being cancelled by Swifties and you're laughing," says someone else .

"Lestat being cancelled by Swifties is perfect season 3 promo actually, Lestat in his Reputation era," is another person's verdict .

"Lestat has been a real person for one day and has already been cancelled 5 times," says another fan . Some fans, though, just want the beef to end:

society if we stopped pitting taylor swift and the vampire lestat against each other pic.twitter.com/X6pcbmkB0zJuly 30, 2024

"We Swifties will be supporting the vampire Lestat in his musical endeavours," agrees another fan .

If all that wasn't enough, Lestat has also released his first single, and it sounds like the song of the summer to our ears.

Interview with the Vampire season 3 doesn't yet have a release date. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming new TV shows to start getting excited about.