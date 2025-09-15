A new Texas Chainsaw Massacre TV show may be in the works from A24 and The Long Walk screenwriter

A Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake looks like it's on the cards soon – and A24 is the frontrunner to win the rights to make it, Deadline reports.

J.T. Mollner, Roy Lee, and Glen Powell would reportedly be involved behind the scenes, but the deal hasn't been closed yet. It's too early for anyone to have been cast in the project yet.

Mollner most recently penned the screenplay for Stephen King adaptation The Long Walk, while Lee has produced horror flicks like Weapons, Late Night With the Devil, Barbarian, and IT. A24, meanwhile, has released genre hits including Talk To Me, the X trilogy, and Hereditary.

If the studio does win the rights to the movie, it beats out a proposed movie from The Strangers director Bryan Bertino (and directed by Longlegs helmer Oz Perkins), as well as a project from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

The original movie was released in 1974 and directed by Tobe Hooper. The slasher follows a group of teenagers who find themselves pursued by the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface while on a road trip.

Several sequels followed, starting with 1986's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, and the most recent of which was released by Netflix in 2022. The movie, which was directed by David Blue Garcia and produced by Alien: Romulus helmer Fede Alvarez, wasn't a big hit with either critics or fans and has a score of 31% on Rotten Tomatoes.

While we wait for more news on the potential Texas Chainsaw Massacre TV show, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best upcoming horror movies still to come in 2025.