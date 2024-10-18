Marvel star Frank Grillo fights off werewolves with a machine gun in first trailer for bloody action horror

Werewolves | Official Trailer | In Theaters December 6 - YouTube Watch On

In the run-up to Halloween, all kinds of supernatural beings are sharing the limelight. Vampires got scary again in the new adaptation of Salem's Lot and it's proving to be the season of the witch over on Disney Plus, with Agatha All Along currently airing. Now, though, it's time for a new beastie to take centerstage...

The first trailer for new action horror Werewolves is here and well, it doesn't take a genius to work out what it's about. Up against the furry foes is Frank Grillo this time around, which is arguably why genre fans are describing the film as a cross between Resident Evil, The Purge – a franchise Grillo has appeared in two installments of – and Underworld.

Set in a reality where every human on the planet turns into a werewolf if they enter the light of a supermoon, and where close to a billion people died during the last, Grillo's character Wesley teams up with the military to contain the chaos and, ultimately, protect his niece from vicious, bloodthirsty lycanthropes.

"Tonight, when that sun sets, it's gonna be every man for himself," Wes's friend Cody says in the clip, which you can watch above. Elsewhere, a scientific body explains to the public that they have a nine-hour window to "test and report" their findings. "We're hope to see if this mutation can be blocked."

Actively exposing people carrying the werewolf gene to moonlight? What could possibly go wrong! A lot, apparently, given the rest of the tense teaser...

Werewolves releases in US theaters on December 6 – and it's not the only film of its kind heading our way. In January, Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man, starring Julia Garner and Christopher Abbott, will offer up a new spin on Universal's classic story.

