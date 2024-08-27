In its 25th year – a ripe old age for a festival so invested in death – Pigeon Shrine FrightFest again celebrated the horror, fantasy, and sci-fi genres over five spine-chilling, blood-curdling days.

With its opening and closing movies (Joanne Mitchell’s Broken Bird and Coralie Fargeat’s Cannes-sensation The Substance) both directed by women for the first time in the festival’s history, FrightFest sandwiched 70-odd films in between, offering genre cinema at its cutting-edge best.

But which movies were the best of the best? Total Film emerged from the fest with bleeding eyeballs and a tattered list of awards…

Best Film

Dead Mail

The Dead Thing

A Desert

7 Keys

Strange Darling

The Substance

Test Screening

And the winner is…

A Desert

Best Director

Clark Baker (Test Screening)

Joe DeBoer and Kyle McConaghy (Dead Mail)

Joshua Erkman (A Desert)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

JT Mollner (Strange Darling)

And the winner is…

Joe DeBoer and Kyle McConaghy (Dead Mail)

Best Actor

John Fleck (Dead Mail)

Kyle Gallner (Strange Darling)

Kai Lennox (A Desert)

Sterling Macer Jr. (Dead Mail)

Zachary Ray Sherman (A Desert)

David Yow (A Desert)

And the winner is…

Zachary Ray Sherman (A Desert)

Best Actress

Georgia Conlan (Charlotte)

Willa Fitzgerald (Strange Darling)

Sarah Lind (A Desert)

Emma McDonald (7 Keys)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Margaret Qualley (The Substance)

And the winner is…

Willa Fitzgerald (Strange Darling)

Best Monster

Bath Beast (Test Screening)

Crabs (Survive)

Dracula (The Last Voyage of the Demeter)

Elisabeth-Sue (The Substance)

Graff (The Last Ashes)

Mr. Analogue (Video Vision)

Toilet Terror (Shit Happens)

And the winner is…

Elisabeth-Sue (The Substance)

Best Death

Dusty Peters (The Invisible Raptor)

Final shot (Strange Darling)

Knife in mouth (The Last Ashes)

'Star of Fame' (The Substance)

Toilet plunge (Shit Happens)

"You fucking tourist" (A Desert)

And the winner is…

Final shot (Strange Darling)

Best Scare

Empty cupboard (The Ghost)

Mickey’s trick-or-treating ghost (Traumatika)

"You are the outside" (Fright)

The man in the window (Shelby Oaks)

Stranger danger (Crabs)

And the winner is…

The man in the window (Shelby Oaks)

Best Gore

Bloodbath (The Substance)

Bathtub dismemberment (Protein)

Head torn off (Shit Happens)

Pier pressure (Mutilator 2)

Spurting stump (The Last Podcast)

And the winner is…

Bloodbath (The Substance)

Best Gross-Out

Achilles heel slices (The Last Ashes)

Meaty smoothie (Protein)

Penis sewn in corpse’s mouth (Broken Bird)

Pulling teeth (The Substance)

Spine injections (The Substance)

Tongue snip (Members Club)

And the winner is…

Spine injections (The Substance)

Best WTF Twist

And the winner is...

Survive (The morning after the storm)

Best non-stop limb-lopping, torso-chomping, head-snacking, and just all-round relentlessly hosing claret in a crowd-pleasing manner

And the winner is...

The Invisible Raptor

Award for striking originality

And the winner is...

Dead Mail

That's it from this year's FrightFest!