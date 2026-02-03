The makeup team behind horror movie The Ugly Stepsister definitely earned their Oscar nomination, as one scene made them "want to vomit on set"

The Ugly Stepsister was nominated for the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Horror is finally getting the recognition it deserves, with many scary movies receiving Oscar nominations ahead of the 98th Academy Awards, including The Ugly Stepsister for Makeup and Hairstyling. But by the sounds of what the team went through on set, there's no doubt that the body horror definitely earned the nomination.

Towards the end of the movie, after Elvira has mutilated herself to the limit in an attempt to make herself as beautiful as possible, the consequences of her actions begin to come back to her. In one of the most realistic tapeworm scenes we have seen, Elvira pukes up a very long worm after swallowing an egg weeks prior. The scene definitely turned our stomachs, but it also had an effect on those filming the movie.

